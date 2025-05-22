Peugeot celebrates Pride with unique E-3008 and E-5008

Peugeot is celebrating Pride with uniquely wrapped versions of the E-3008 and E-5008 SUVs.

Both cars are wrapped in the colours of the Pride flag and the graphics use the firm’s famous ‘Lion Head’ found on its logo.

Also, both cars come fitted with the same 73kWh battery packs with single electric motors as standard. Peugeot claims that the E-3008 can travel up to 326 miles on a single charge, while the larger E-5008 can travel up to 310 miles between trips to the plug.

The French manufacturer has been an avid supporter of the LGBTQ+ community for many years, working in partnership with Attitude magazine, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media brand.

Nicola Dobson, Peugeot UK managing director, said: “We’re incredibly proud to unveil the Peugeot Pride E-3008 and E-5008, a bold, electrified treatment of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion. By reimagining our iconic ‘Lion Head’ in the vibrant colours of the Pride flag, we celebrate the individuality, courage and unity of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Both cars will be showcased at this year’s Birmingham Pride Parade on May 24. The standard E-3008 is priced from £45,960 and the E-5008 starts at £48,660.