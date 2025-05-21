Vauxhall shows ‘future of rallying’ with new Mokka GSe Rally prototype

Vauxhall has released a new rally-ready prototype which could hint towards future performance models from the brand.

The new Mokka GSe Rally prototype has been designed to show ‘what the electric rally car of tomorrow could look like’ and is the first vehicle developed to the FIA’s new eRally5 electric rally car regulations.

The Mokka GSe Rally gets upgraded suspension and other mechanical changes

Based on the new Mokka, the GSe Rally version benefits from an electric motor with close to 280bhp and 345Nm, as well as a multi-plate limited-slip differential, plus reinforced driveshafts and wheelhubs for extra strengthening. The lightweight chassis has also been given rally-tuned suspension from Bilstein while a rigid rear axle gets upgraded springs and dampers.

The GSe Rally gets the same 54kWh battery as the road-going Mokka, but the battery’s management has been tweaked to help with maximum efficiency and ‘driveability under competitive conditions’. The Mokka GSe Rally also does without driver aids such as ABS, ESP or lane-keep assist.

Full racing seats with six-point harnesses are included inside

Inside, the rally car incorporates a roll cage, rally seats with six-point harnesses and additional protection for the battery system. The car’s 400-volt system is also monitored by a Master Alarm Indicator which can sound an alarm and display a visual warning should it detect an issue.

While the Mokka GSe Rally is just a prototype for now, it could find it way into competitive motorsport soon. In addition, it’s likely that a road-going version of this car – badged Mokka GSe – could go on sale shortly.