BMW equips i7 with efficiency-boosting solid-state battery in latest tests

High energy-density battery can offer a lot of range from a compact storage system.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published
BMW Solid State Battery Tests
The new solid-state batteries have been fitted to BMW’s i7 EV

BMW has started testing a cutting-edge solid-state battery in its electric i7.

The all-solid-state battery – or ASSB – is designed to deliver longer ranges than a current electric vehicle but without the traditional weight penalty associated with a conventional lithium battery.

In essence, a solid-state battery could unlock longer ranges from electric vehicles while making them lighter than current EVs.

BMW Solid State Battery Tests
Solid state batteries have the possibility to return greater ranges for less weight than a conventional EV

Martin Schuster, vice president battery cell and cell Module at the BMW Group, said: “Our BMW i7 ASSB test vehicle on the road is a perfect example of the BMW Group’s technology-open mindset. We are continuously advancing the development of new battery cell technologies and are constantly expanding our know-how with valuable partners such as Solid Power. ”

BMW and specialists Solid Power have been working together since 2016 following a ‘joint developmental agreement’ and was supported by an investment by BMW Group in Solid Power in May 2021.

BMW Solid State Battery Tests
The new batteries will now be monitored during a series of tests

While the German manufacturer hasn’t stated what level of range the solid-state battery-equipped i7 is returning, a new series of tests will look to see how the technology copes with usual driving scenarios.

John Van Scoter, president and chief executive officer of Solid Power, said: “Solid Power is extremely proud that our partnership with BMW has resulted in the first demonstration of truly all-solid-state battery cells in a vehicle,

“We believe in the promise of ASSB’s and continue to drive innovation of our sulfide electrolyte in support of that future for EV’s.”

