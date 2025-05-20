BMW equips i7 with efficiency-boosting solid-state battery in latest tests

BMW has started testing a cutting-edge solid-state battery in its electric i7.

The all-solid-state battery – or ASSB – is designed to deliver longer ranges than a current electric vehicle but without the traditional weight penalty associated with a conventional lithium battery.

In essence, a solid-state battery could unlock longer ranges from electric vehicles while making them lighter than current EVs.

Solid state batteries have the possibility to return greater ranges for less weight than a conventional EV

Martin Schuster, vice president battery cell and cell Module at the BMW Group, said: “Our BMW i7 ASSB test vehicle on the road is a perfect example of the BMW Group’s technology-open mindset. We are continuously advancing the development of new battery cell technologies and are constantly expanding our know-how with valuable partners such as Solid Power. ”

BMW and specialists Solid Power have been working together since 2016 following a ‘joint developmental agreement’ and was supported by an investment by BMW Group in Solid Power in May 2021.

The new batteries will now be monitored during a series of tests

While the German manufacturer hasn’t stated what level of range the solid-state battery-equipped i7 is returning, a new series of tests will look to see how the technology copes with usual driving scenarios.

John Van Scoter, president and chief executive officer of Solid Power, said: “Solid Power is extremely proud that our partnership with BMW has resulted in the first demonstration of truly all-solid-state battery cells in a vehicle,

“We believe in the promise of ASSB’s and continue to drive innovation of our sulfide electrolyte in support of that future for EV’s.”