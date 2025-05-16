Toyota’s bZ4X Touring is a new adventure-focused electric SUV

Toyota has introduced a new, more rugged version of its bZ4X electric SUV.

The new bZ4X Touring uses the firm’s regular EV as a base, but stands 140mm longer and 20mm higher than the standard car. As a result, boot space has swelled by a third, bringing an additional 148 litres and allowing for a total load area of 600 litres.

It’ll be available with both front- and all-wheel-drive powertrains, too, though all get a 74.7kWh battery with a range of up to 348 miles available on certain models. Opt for the 376bhp all-wheel-drive version, however, and you’ll be getting Toyota’s most powerful electric vehicle on sale at the moment.

The roof rails can carry up to 70kg

In addition, Toyota says that the bZ4X Touring can tow trailers of up to 1,500kg, allowing for extra flexibility overall.

The exterior of the Touring is differentiated from that of the standard bZ4X through a variety of new features, including a grained black finish for the wheel arches and wheels, as well as roof rails which can carry a maximum weight of 70kg. There’s also a redesigned front bumper and LED combination lights to boost the adventure-ready look.

All cars get a 14-inch infotainment screen

Inside, you’ll find a new centre console with a revised instrument panel over the standard bZ4X, as well as a 14-inch infotainment system which comes to all versions as standard, according to Toyota.

Toyota says that the bZ4X will be coming to the UK in spring 2026, with prices and further specification details announced closer to that time.