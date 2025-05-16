New Renault 4 Savane concept shows a rugged side to new EV

Renault has unveiled a new concept based on its latest 4 electric SUV.

The Renault 4 Savane has been designed to add an extra level of go-anywhere ability to the new electric model through a 15mm boost in ride height and chunky Goodyear UltraGrip tyres.

An extra electric motor provides four-wheel-drive

One of the most notable tweaks to the Savane over the regular 4, however, is the inclusion of an additional motor at the rear axle. As a result of this change, the Savane can offer four-wheel-drive and better traction over loose or slippery surfaces.

Sandeep Bhambra, chief designer advanced, Ampere & Renault, said: “True to the spirit of exploration of the Renault 4 Savane from the 1960s, the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept show car pushes the adventurous side of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric to the maximum. Its increased ground clearance and widened tracks are combined with a permanently active all-wheel drive system to allow it to tackle the most rugged terrains.

The interior features a brown textile material

Set to be on display at the upcoming Roland-Garros French tennis tournament, the Savane features a new Jade Green colour, while the roof features a printed fabric. Plus, the front bumpers are made from 3D-printed parts with ‘shock-absorbing properties’, which should help them fend off impacts when out and about.

Inside, there are seats finished in a Deep Brown textile fabric while a houndstooth pattern provides a more old-school feel overall. The dashboard gets the same brown textile as the seats, too, and there’s a backlit 4Savane logo on the dashboard, too.