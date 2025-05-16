New Renault 4 Savane concept shows a rugged side to new EV
Off-road-ready concept gets an additional electric motor for four-wheel-drive.
Renault has unveiled a new concept based on its latest 4 electric SUV.
The Renault 4 Savane has been designed to add an extra level of go-anywhere ability to the new electric model through a 15mm boost in ride height and chunky Goodyear UltraGrip tyres.
One of the most notable tweaks to the Savane over the regular 4, however, is the inclusion of an additional motor at the rear axle. As a result of this change, the Savane can offer four-wheel-drive and better traction over loose or slippery surfaces.
Sandeep Bhambra, chief designer advanced, Ampere & Renault, said: “True to the spirit of exploration of the Renault 4 Savane from the 1960s, the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept show car pushes the adventurous side of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric to the maximum. Its increased ground clearance and widened tracks are combined with a permanently active all-wheel drive system to allow it to tackle the most rugged terrains.
Set to be on display at the upcoming Roland-Garros French tennis tournament, the Savane features a new Jade Green colour, while the roof features a printed fabric. Plus, the front bumpers are made from 3D-printed parts with ‘shock-absorbing properties’, which should help them fend off impacts when out and about.
Inside, there are seats finished in a Deep Brown textile fabric while a houndstooth pattern provides a more old-school feel overall. The dashboard gets the same brown textile as the seats, too, and there’s a backlit 4Savane logo on the dashboard, too.