Skoda’s Slavia B concept pays tribute to firm’s classic motorcycles

Skoda has returned to its two-wheeled roots with a new electric concept motorcycle.

Created by the team’s exterior stylist Romain Bucaille, the Slavia B takes inspiration from the 1899 Slavia B motorcycle. As a result, it has some of the classic lines of the original but is underpinned by a modern electric powertrain.

The original Slavia B was built under the original Laurin and Klement name – which would go on to become Skoda Auto – and became a model which would serve as an example for future models. The modern concept, meanwhile, has been designed from the ground-up with a classic image in mind.

Bucaille said: “I began with pencil sketches – it had been a while since I’d drawn a motorcycle,”

“But the great thing about sketching on paper is that it’s instant. No need for a screen – just ideas flowing freely.”

The front of the concept has a sharp single headlight with cafe racer-style bars, while the area that would usually house a petrol engine instead has a Skoda logo which appears suspended in the middle.

Skoda’s iconic green colour is central to the bike

There’s a floating seat, too, and an integrated leather tool bag harks back to the bike’s racing heritage and Narcis Podsedníček, who piloted the original Slavia B in 1901 Paris-Berlin race.

While this modern interpretation of the Slavia B isn’t slated for production, Skoda says that it serves as a ‘compelling statement of intent’, which could suggest that a future motorcycle from the Czech brand could be on the cards.