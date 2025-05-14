Vauxhall hints at sporty electric vehicle sub-brand with ‘GSE’

Vauxhall has teased us with a new electric sub-brand that is called ‘GSE’.

GSE is part of the firm’s ‘OMG! GSE’ campaign which aims to get people more excited about EVs. It’s accompanied by a short film to hint at what’s to come in the future.

The OMG! GSE follows on from Vauxhall’s ‘Yes, of Corsa’, ‘GoGrand’ and ‘Adventure-Ready Frontera’ campaigns.

GSE models will get sportier looks, tuned chassis setups, increased power and driver-focused interiors, all to make them feel more special over the traditional cooking models.

The OMG! GSE campaign is to boost the brand’s appeal. (Vauxhall/Opel)

All models in the GSE lineup will be battery-powered, although Vauxhall has not revealed the sizes of the battery packs, performance figures or electric ranges at this stage.

Florian Huettl, CEO of Vauxhall and Opel, said: “The GSE sub-brand stands for particularly dynamic, exhilarating, and emotional Vauxhall models. In 2025, we will take the next important step. The new GSE models will be fully electric. This demonstrates how powerful, exciting and inspiring battery-electric mobility can be.”

Vauxhall first introduced the ‘GSE’ name on the Astra in 2022. (Vauxhall)

The GSE name has been around since 2022, when Vauxhall launched it on the Astra Electric hatchback and estate variants.

Vauxhall has not revealed which models will get the GSE treatment or when the sub-brand will enter the market. More details are due to be released later this year.