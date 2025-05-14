Peugeot 208 receives a £5,000 price cut with entry-level ‘Style’ model

The Peugeot 208 has received a £5,000 price cut thanks to the arrival of a new entry-level ‘Style’ model.

The exterior features a black front grille, diamond-cut effect wheel trims, style badges and there is a choice of four different paint schemes – Agueda Yellow, Okenite White, Cumulus Grey and Nera Black.

Inside features orange stitching and a 10-inch infotainment system. (Peugeot)

Inside, there is fabric cloth upholstery with orange stitching, Peugeot’s i-Connect 10-inch central infotainment system with 3D satellite navigation and live TomTom traffic updates, climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel and a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster.

In terms of powertrains, the 208 Style comes fitted with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 98bhp and 205Nm of torque. Meanwhile, power is transmitted through a six-speed manual gearbox. Peugeot claims this engine can achieve up to 58.2mpg and has CO2 emissions of 114g/km.

This new entry-level car will sit alongside the Allure and GT models in the range which can be specified with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains to suit a wide range of buyers.

Prices start at £19,995 with order books open now. Production is expected to commence towards the end of this month with deliveries set to arrive later this year.