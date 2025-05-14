Ford reveals a unique Capri in honour of footballer Eric Cantona

Ford has revealed a one-off Capri in honour of French football star Eric Cantona.

Cantona helped to promote the electric SUV when it first went on sale at the end of 2024.

The exterior of the car is finished off in Signal Orange, a historic Ford colour used on its models from the 1970s. There are gloss black door mirror caps, wheel arch extensions, a rear boot lid spoiler and black stripes that run from the bonnet to the rear hatch.

Also, the number seven is painted down the side profile to represent the number that Cantona wore for five seasons when playing in England. Furthermore, there is a small 3D crown-shaped badge located on the C-pillar, which is a nod to Cantona’s nickname of ‘King Eric’.

The famous ‘kung-fu kick’ is embroidered onto the seats. (Ford)

Inside, the seats have the famous ‘kung-fu kick’ embroidered into the headrests, orange stitching, custom floor mats and a famous quote from the former Manchester United player which reads: “When a goat follows his hero in his car, it’s because the ruler on the racetrack returns. The Legend is back.”

Catona said: “The Capri is full of rebellious spirit. That’s why it’s the perfect alliance for “the King”. The real joy comes from the expression, whether on the football field, on a canvas or on stage. This Capri deserves the title of “Legend”.”

The exterior is finished off in Signal Orange. (Ford)

Under the bonnet, the car features the Extended Range 77kWh battery pack with a single rear-mounted electric motor. Ford claims the car will travel up to 369 miles on a single charge.

Amko Leenarts, design director at Ford Europe, said: “Our 100 per cent electric Capri offers style and panache – just like Eric did on the football field – so it was the perfect opportunity to create an even more special version that is typically Cantona.”

Sadly, this Capri is just a one-off special with no plans to put the car on sale.