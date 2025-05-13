Audi e-tron GT gets a price cut with new entry-level Quattro model

The Audi e-tron GT has had a price cut with the arrival of a new entry-level Quattro model.

Now priced from £88,555, the e-tron GT Quattro features a 105kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to produce a total of 496bhp or 576bhp when launch control is engaged.

Audi claims the car can travel up to 384 miles between trips to the plug and that 320kW DC rapid charging is compatible, allowing for 177 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes.

It features a 105kWh battery pack with dual electric motors, and can be charged at speeds of up to 320kW. (Audi)

The e-tron GT Quattro is available in standard or Vorsprung trim levels. The standard car features adaptive air suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof and an energy-saving heat pump. The Vorsprung boasts all-wheel steering, a head-up display and a Bang and Olufsen 3D premium sound system.

Jose Miguel, Audi UK’s director, said: “Just by looking at the car, it’s easy to see why it strikes a chord with our customers, and when you also factor in the versatility it offers in terms of range and charging capability, and its exceptional blend of performance, practicality and comfort, the sheer depth of its appeal really becomes clear. This new version carries all those strengths through to a new price point that is sure to make this beautiful Grand Tourer an even more attractive proposition.”

The e-tron GT Quattro is available to order now, with expected deliveries to arrive in August of this year.