Toyota set to unveil new model on May 21

Toyota is set to reveal a new model on May 21, and it could be the next RAV4 SUV.

Details on this new model are very limited at this stage with no information on its powertrain, performance figures, or equipment but Toyota has released some teaser shots that hint to what’s in store.

This new car will sit alongside the Japanese firm’s expanding lineup of electrified SUVs with the Yaris Cross, bZ4x, Urban Cruiser, CH-R and CH-R+.

An aerial shot shows the car looks like a midsize SUV. (Toyota)

From the photos, there is a digital driver’s display and a central infotainment screen, and what looks like a rear-view mirror that can double up as a rear camera.

Furthermore, there is a raised centre console and two deep cup holders along with a centre armrest that could feature extra storage.

The interior features a raised centre console and various storage compartments. (Toyota)

In terms of size, the aerial shots of the car show that it could sit in between the smaller Urban Cruiser and larger CH-R+ in the Toyota range.

Under the bonnet, it’s likely that it will use a hybrid setup, similar to the old RAV4’s powertrain. Or, there could be the option of an electric variant, using the same 57.7kWh, 73kWh and 77kWh battery packs featured in the firm’s new CH-R+ and bZ4x SUVs.

Toyota will reveal this new car at 2am on May 21, with further details soon to be released.