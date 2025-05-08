New Mercedes CLA will be priced from £45,615

Mercedes has revealed prices and specifications for the new CLA saloon.

There will be a choice of electric and hybrid powertrains with the former featuring an 85kWh battery pack and single electric motor that produces 268bhp, can do 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds and will reach a top speed of 130mph.

In terms of charging, Mercedes claims that the car can travel up to 484 miles between trips to the plug and that it will be compatible with 320kW DC rapid charging, allowing for 200 miles of range to be added in just 10 minutes.

The electric model will manage a claimed 484 miles on a single charge. (Mercedes)

There is also a hybrid model that features a new four-cylinder petrol engine with 48-volt technology – although more details on this configuration will be revealed soon.

All models come as standard with a 14-inch central infotainment screen, a glass panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and LED tail lights. For an added cost, you can specify the ‘Superscreen’ which adds a second 14-inch display for the front passenger as well.

For an added cost, the ‘Superscreen’ features an extra 14-inch display for the front passenger. (Mercedes)

The Sport Edition adds 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and privacy glass, while the AMG Line Edition boasts a unique body styling kit, flush door handles, keyless go and 19-inch alloy wheels.

All electric versions of the CLA come with an illuminated front panel that features 142 individual LED chrome-effect stars to represent the brand’s logo.

Prices start at £45,615 and rise to £51,770, while order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence in the third quarter of this year.