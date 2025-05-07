Volvo revives XC70 name for new plug-in hybrid model

Volvo is bringing back its XC70 name for a new plug-in hybrid SUV.

Originally applied to a go-anywhere version of the firm’s V70 estate car – and short for Cross Country – the new XC70 will use a plug-in hybrid setup capable of powering the car for up to 124 miles on battery power alone.

While Volvo says that the new XC70 is only made for China, it has also stated that it is ‘exploring potential additional markets at a later stage’, which means it could be heading to UK shores soon.

Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars, said: “The XC70 marks our strategic entry into the extended-range plug-in hybrid segment, a perfect bridge to full electrification.

“It enables us to maintain and develop a balanced product portfolio, while offering a highly attractive alternative to customers who are not yet ready for fully electric cars. This is also an example of regionalisation, where we adapt to the local market needs.”

While these initial photos don’t show full details of the new XC70, the car’s closed grille – which is similar to those found on the firm’s electric models – features at the front, while Volvo says its integrated shutter can help adjust airflow depending on the need for better aerodynamics, a change in cabin climate or additional cooling.

As with all modern Volvos, the front end of the XC70 features the brand’s ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights and, at the back, there are distinctive vertical C-shaped tailights.

Volvo says that further details about the new XC70 will be released ‘in the coming months’.