EVs need to have ‘accessible pricing’ to attract new customers, says Renault’s UK boss

New electric vehicles need to have ‘accessible pricing and also an emotional design’ in order to succeed among buyers.

That’s according to Renault UK’s managing director, Adam Wood, who explained what the French manufacturer is doing to make EVs more accessible to customers.

Renault is expanding its choice of electric vehicles with existing Megane and Scenic models joined recently by the R5 and R4.

The R5 harks back to the old car from 30 years ago. (Renault)

The new R5 and R4 are two of the most eagerly anticipated EVs of the moment due to their retro-styling, decent electric ranges and competitive pricing, which all aim to help make the transition to electrification easier for customers.

Speaking at the international launch of the new Renault 4, Wood told the PA News Agency: “We have a very clear strategy to grow our electric mix as we expand our product lineup. It’s what we call a ‘strategy on two legs’, so battery-electric and full-hybrid. This time last year, we had one electric model with the Megane for around a five per cent mix, but by the end of the year when we launched the Scenic we had a 15 per cent mix. Today, we are now at 21 per cent and in the month of April we’re at a 33 per cent battery-electric mix for the month.”

He added: “It shows you that as we expand our product lineup, we are growing the demand for EVs, and we are the number one retail EV brand in the UK for the month of April. And, R5 is the number one electric model in UK retail. It shows that the combination of accessible pricing and also an emotional design will really start to attract a new EV customer.”

The new R4 will go on sale later this year, while the R5 is on sale now with a choice of two battery packs including a 40kWh and 52kWh unit. Prices start at £22,995 for the former and rise to £26,995 for the latter.