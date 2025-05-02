Lotus celebrates Jim Clark with special-edition Emira

Lotus is honouring the racing driver Jim Clark with a special edition of its Emira sports car.

The Emira Clark Edition, of which just 60 will be produced, has been created in collaboration with the Jim Clark Trust and celebrates 60 years since the racing driver’s Formula One World Championship title with Team Lotus and his win at the Indianapolis 500.

The Lotus Emira Clark Edition comes finished in Clark Racing Green with a contrasting black roof, silver mirrors and yellow racing stripe, which draws its inspiration from Clark’s own Lotus Type 38 with which he won the Indianapolis 500.

Special Clark Edition badges can be found on the doors

Other key features include a machine aluminium fuel filler cap with a blue anodised centre, while at the rear, you’ll find yellow exhaust pipes. Clark Edition branding on the doors is inspired by the logo Clark used on his racing cars, too.

The theme continues inside with asymmetric trim for the front seats, with the driver’s chair finished in red leather and Alcantara. The passenger seat, meanwhile, is finished in black leather and Alcantara, reflecting the racing cars that Clark drove in 1965.

The driver’s seat is finished in red leather and Alcantara

There’s even a classic-style wooden gear knob and special badging incorporating Clark’s personlised tartan. Clark’s signature has been applied to the dashboard, too.

Priced at £115,000, the Emira Clark Edition uses the same 3.5-litre V6 engine that you’ll find in the standard car, while sport suspension and an upgraded exhaust note come courtesy of the Lotus Driver’s pack, which is equipped as standard.