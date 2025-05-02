First Drive: Is the new Renault 4 as good as it looks?

What is it?

A longer wheelbase over the R5 means more interior space





However, the French firm is further expanding its EV model lineup. So, it has decided to bring back another famous name plate – introducing the Renault 4.

The original R4 was seen as the ‘car of the people’ and, after having sold more than eight million units worldwide, production ceased in the early 1990s. It returns with a more electric focus.

What’s new?

Renault has been on a roll with its electric models of late





It comes as standard with an electric powertrain and will be rivalling the likes of the Volvo EX30 and Kia EV3.

Underneath the skin, it shares the same AmpR Small Platform with the R5 supermini, but has a wheelbase increased in size by 8cm, allowing for more space inside. Also, this new car is the first Renault to feature a one-pedal drive function, allowing the driver to travel around town purely using the accelerator, lifting off the pedal to activate regenerative braking and bring the car to a complete stop while putting power back into the battery.

Plus, you’ll be able to get the car with an electric canvas roof that the French manufacturer refers to as the ‘Plein Sud’.

What’s under the bonnet?

Small logos sit alongside the prominent rear lights





It’s a 52kWh unit with a single electric motor that produces a total of 152bhp and 245Nm of torque. The car can go from 0-60mph in eight seconds and will run onto a top speed of 93 mph.

Renault claims that the car can travel up to 247 miles between trips to the plug and that 100kW DC rapid charging is compatible, taking the car from a 15 to 80 per cent top up in 30 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

A Renault 4 with a soft-top roof will be available soon





Around town, it’s easy to drive, due to the one-pedal drive function, and the suspension does an excellent job of soaking up the lumps and bumps.

The steering isn’t the most communicative, but it’s by no means numb, handling the bends with ease while offering a decent amount of grip with limited body roll.

At higher speeds, it’s smooth and quiet, however, there is a fair bit of wind whistle that comes from the large door mirrors.

But the biggest problem is the car’s visibility. The B-pillars create a massive blind spot when you’re pulling out of side turnings, and the your view out of the rear is limited due to the shallow back window, thick C-pillars and upright headrests

How does it look?

The new Renault 4 offers a more practical alternative to the R5





The biggest telltale sign is the three sculpted lines that run down the doors, harking back to the original R4’s plastic protectors.

At the front, there is a single long plastic light bar that illuminates at night and an angular-styled bonnet.

At the back, there are three-part LED rear tail lights and a small C-pillar window. Meanwhile, the roof rails and large black plastic wheel arch extensions give the car a more SUV-like appearance.

Our test car really stands out, as it comes with the optional contrasting Diamond Black roof and Hauts-de-France Green paintwork, which Renault claims pays tribute to the Ile-de-France Blue of the 1960s.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the Renault 4 is similar to that of the R5





Sadly, you get a confusing array of different stalks around the steering wheel. The indicators, wipers, audio controls and gear lever are all positioned very close together, making the driver’s cockpit look cluttered.

Thankfully, Renault continues to use physical buttons for the climate control and on the steering wheel, which helps with usability.

Our test car features cloth door card trim, a nice leatherette dashboard insert, along with a gloss black panel above with the ‘Renault 4’ logo engraved onto it.

Storage is only average with two cup holders, a slim glove box and rather shallow door bins in the front and back.

But the space in the back is more than acceptable. An average-sized adult will find headroom not an issue, and legroom is more than capacious enough.

Boot space is one of the best in class as well. There is a total of 420 litres or 1,405 litres with the rear seats folded down. Plus, there is an additional 55-litre underfloor storage compartment that is ideal for stowing the charging cables away and the boot opening has a very low load lip, which makes it easier to hoist heavier items into the back.

What’s the spec like?

A compact screen ahead of the driver relays key information





Prices are yet to be revealed at this stage, but they’re expected to start from £27,000 for the entry-level car and rise up to £32,000 for the flagship model.

We’re driving the Iconic, which features several upgrades including heated front seats and steering wheel, part-leather seat upholstery, a leather dashboard inlay, a powered tailgate and Renault’s OpenR link infotainment system with Google built-in.

All models come with an energy-efficient heat pump and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, where the car’s battery can be used to plug in electrical appliances.

More information on the R4’s equipment levels will be revealed soon.

Verdict

Renault has done it again when it comes to offering a fun and funky EV that has bags of character.

The R4 should be just as popular as the R5 when it arrives in the UK later this year.

Just like its smaller sibling, it looks great, has charm and is good to drive. Plus, with the added benefit of the extra space inside, a larger boot capacity and efficient one-pedal drive function, what’s not to like?