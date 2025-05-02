Citroen axes C5 X in UK and confirms no plans to replace quirky model

Citroen has revealed that it won’t replace its quirky C5 X and confirmed UK sales will come to an end later this month.

The model, awkwardly positioned as a cross between a fastback, a tourer and an estate, has only been on sale for three years.

It sat at the top of the French carmaker’s range, rivalling a whole swathe of models including the Peugeot 408 and Skoda Superb Estate, along with more premium machinery such as the BMW 3 Series Touring and Volvo V60. Priced from £31,355, it significantly undercut all those rivals, though.

The C5 X majors on comfort. (Citroen)

But it appears this multifaceted character and keen pricing weren’t enough to woo buyers across Europe, as Citroen has decided to pull the plug.

Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas told the PA news agency: “It [the D-segment] is a tiny segment and as soon as you go into it you go [up against] premium brands and mainstream brands. So, I’m not sure in the future we will have anything to do with that [the D-segment].”

Caroline Malleus, director of product and strategy for Citroen, added: “This kind of car was not a success for us. We have found that people in this sector are looking for more luxury and for premium brands.”

Citroen now boasts a line-up of models which all come with a pure-electric variant, but the C5 X was never engineered to take such a powertrain – something which further sharpened the axe hanging over the car’s future.

Instead, the new C5 Aircross, revealed this week in Paris, will take on the mantle of Citroen’s flagship. It’s a more conventional SUV offering and comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric forms.

In a statement, a Citroen UK spokesperson confirmed that right-hand production of the C5 X will conclude at the end of May 2025, with all existing orders being fulfilled, and stock remaining available until stocks last.