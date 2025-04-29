Renault’s trio of new electric vans will come with 800-volt technology

Renault has revealed more details of the new Trafic, Goelette and Estafette electric vans.

All three models will use the same new electric van platform called ‘Skateboard’, and there will be a choice of two battery pack options.

The ‘Standard Range’ model will be able to do a claimed 217 miles on a single charge, while the ‘Long Range’ will manage a claimed 279 miles. The electric motor will produce a total of 201bhp and 345Nm of torque. However, Renault hasn’t revealed the size of the battery packs at this stage.

The Trafic is one of Renault’s most popular vans. (Renault)

Furthermore, the vans will feature 800-volt technology for the first time, which will allow a 15 to 80 per cent top-up to take under 20 minutes from a DC rapid charger.

All models will feature a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, where electrical appliances can be hooked up and powered via the van’s battery. Also, they will feature a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) function that allows energy stored in the vehicle’s battery to be supplied back to the grid.

The Estafette will be the firm’s largest electric van. (Renault)

Alessandro de Rinaldis, product leader for Trafic, Goelettte and Estafette, said: “Renault renews its best-selling van segment and redefines market standards with a trilogy of electric products at the forefront of technology. Designed around software, they benefit from software and hardware upgrades throughout their lifecycle to support professionals and local authorities in their energy transition as effectively as possible, offering them a wide variety of eco-responsible solutions.”

The Trafic, Goelette and Estafette will go on sale in the UK next year, with prices and further specifications to follow.