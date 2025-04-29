Kia’s PV5 aims to revolutionise electric vans

Kia is stepping into the world of electric vans with its new PV5.

Though the brand has van operations elsewhere in the world, this will mark the first time that the Korean firm has brought an electric van to the UK.

A low load height helps with heavier items

Kia’s first dedicated electric commercial vehicle comes in either 51.5kWh or 71.2kWh battery sizes with all getting 400-volt fast charging capability which enables a 10 to 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes. In terms of range, Kia claims up to 181 miles for the smaller battery version or 247 miles for the larger one.

In addition, the PV5 will be available with two lengths and two height options, which allows buyers to better tailor the van to the job in hand. Thanks to a dedicated E-GMP.S platform the PV5 is able to offer an exceptionally low load height of 419mm at the rear, which should help to make loading heavier items into the rear of the van easier.

All cars get a large central screen and Android Automotive technology

A cargo volume of 4.4m3 for the L2/H1 version means that the PV5 can accommodate two full Euro pallets. A maximum payload of 790kg accompanies the standard range version, while a lower 690kg payload comes with the long range model as a result of the additional battery weight.

All versions get a single sliding door at the side, though an additional door can be added as an optional extra. In addition, Kia says that all manner of racking, flooring and additional security features will be available for customers.

While Kia has yet to announce pricing for the PV5, it is expected to cost in the region of £30,000 plus VAT – though the current plug-in van grant will see this price drop to around £26,000.