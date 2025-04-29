Ferrari reveals new lightweight 296 Speciale edition

Ferrari has unveiled a new lightweight hardcore version of the 296 supercar, named the Speciale.

It will be available in coupe guise or as a drop-top ‘Aperta’, for the ultimate wind-in-the-hair experience.

The Speciale is available as a drop-top ‘Aperta’ variant. (Ferrari)

Under the bonnet, there is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine mated to an electric motor to produce 868 bhp – 30 bhp more than the standard 296 GTB.

Ferrari claims that the car can travel up to 15 miles on electric power alone.

In terms of performance, the car can do 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds and it will go onto a top speed of 205mph – with the Aperta variant managing to achieve the same performance figures.

Inside features lightweight bucket seats. (Ferrari)

The exterior design features deeper front air intakes in the bumper, optional silver-painted stripes along the bonnet and roof, as well as a new front splitter. At the back, the tailpipe has been moved on top of the rear diffuser, and the diffuser itself has been widened too. Meanwhile, the car sits on new five-spoke forged lightweight alloy wheels.

Inside, to reduce weight, the Speciale uses a lot of carbon fibre and Alcantara on the door cards, centre console, steering wheel and paddle shifters, and there are lightweight bucket seats with racing harnesses. But, the dashboard design remains the same as in the standard car.

Prices and production numbers have not been revealed at this stage, but we expect the Speciale to carry a premium over the standard 296 GTB’s £241,000 price tag.