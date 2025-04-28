The KGM Rexton Commercial is a car-derived van

The KGM Motors Rexton SUV is now available as a practicality-focused van.

The Rexton Commercial features an exterior design that is nearly identical to the standard car’s, with roof rails, side steps, and a bold front chrome-plated radiator grille.

However, the interior now includes a fixed mesh rear bulkhead, opaque rear windows, a carpeted load bay and just a two-seater layout.

In terms of space, the Rexton Commercial offers 2,200 litres of load capacity, has a payload of up to 700kg and a maximum towing weight of 3,500kg.

Under the bonnet, the vehicle features a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with all-wheel-drive. It produces a total of 199bhp and has and 441Nm of torque while all models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Kevin Griffin, managing director for KGM Motors UK, said: “The all-new KGM Rexton Commercial represents a step forward in our commercial vehicle line-up and fits alongside our award-winning Musso pick-up truck perfectly. The car-derived commercial is designed to be a truly versatile ‘go-anywhere’ tool for businesses, providing them with a perfect blend of car-like ease of driving, and van-like capabilities.”

He added: “We believe that it adds another dimension for those who need a tough working vehicle – with some ‘nice to have’ home comforts as standard, that is also value for money, and tax efficient.”

There are three trim levels. The K30 features a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a powered tailgate. Then, there’s the K40, which brings Nappa leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring and LED ambient lighting, while the flagship K50 boasts 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and rear air conditioning.

Prices start at £34,995 (including VAT) and rise to £38,995 for the top-of-the-line K50 model. Order books will open from May 1, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.