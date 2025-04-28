First Ride: Triumph’s updated Trident 660 brings a renewed focus

What is it?

New colourways make the Trident even more standout





Now, for 2025, Triumph has given the Trident 660 an update, bringing in new styles, a premium finish and enough technology to keep riders happy.

What’s new?

The Trident is striking from all angles





But despite this price being the same as the older Trident, there’s a lot more on offer with features that used to be paid-for extras now equipped as standard.

What’s it powered by?

The characterful triple kicks out a decent amount of power





As mentioned, there’s now a standard-fit quickshifter connected to the six-speed manual gearbox, and there’s the option of adding a restrictor kit should you be riding with an A2 licence but still after the Trident experience. Once you’ve passed your full test, it’s easy to remove it again.

What’s it like to ride?

A standard quickshifter transforms the Trident experience





The standard-fit quickshifter makes changes a breeze and you get into the swing of using it more often than you’d expect. But it’s the lightweight feel of the Trident which helps to give this middleweight a sense of fun no matter where you’re riding.

How does it look?

The seating position isn’t too aggressive





You’ll pay a little extra for any colour aside from the standard Jet Black shade, mind you, with a £100 premium coming for red, yellow or blue shades – so it’s not all that bad price-wise if you fancy a more distinctive look.

What’s the spec like?

The main screen includes Bluetooth connectivity





You now get Bluetooth connectivity as standard, too, which allows you to pair your phone to the bike’s in-house system and control aspects such as calls or media via the handlebar-mounted switches. Our bike also came with heated grips – a big plus point given our slightly brisk riding conditions. At £245, we’d say they’re an extra which is well worth adding to the Trident as a way of giving a more year-round ability.

Verdict

The Trident continues to strike out in a market which is overrun with options. It’s easy to get along with, looks good and now, with this new version, brings more standard equipment than ever before. We like the finish, too, and the inclusion of a standard quickshifter transforms the Trident experience, both in terms of riding and purchasing, too.

With a more attractive price, there seem to be even fewer drawbacks for the Trident than ever.