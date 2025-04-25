The Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan Daisy is a one-off special inspired by a client

Rolls Royce has revealed a one-off special which has been inspired by a client’s favourite hiking trail.

The Black Badge Cullinan Daisy features a hand-painted pinstripe and daisy flower that runs along the side profile of the car and the vehicle itself is painted in Powder Blue. Meanwhile, the front grille and Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet badge are painted black.

The exterior design features pinstriping with hand-painted daisy flowers. (Rolls Royce)

Inside, there are daisy flowers located on the front dashboard fascia and on the interior panel that divides the rear seats. The seats are finished off in Fleet Blue hide leather upholstery, which extends to the rotary controls and the A and C pillar panels, while the door scuff plates feature an illuminated daisy flower design.

The commissioning client for the Black Badge Cullinan Daisy, said: “My love for the outdoors has been a driving force behind both my personal passions and professional success. The inspiration for this commission came from a field of daisies on my favourite trail in the High Tatras mountains – a place I return to when I need to clear my thoughts.”

The interior features Fleet Blue hide upholstery and daisy flowers dotted about the place. (Rolls Royce)

The car also features bespoke umbrellas with a daisy flower design on the nylon and a bespoke Starlight headliner – which features little LED lights to reminisce a night sky.

Martina Starke, general manager for bespoke designs at Rolls Royce Motor Cars, said: “ This commission challenged us to explore how natural motifs can be translated through craft and materiality. From the delicately etched Blackwood to the daisy detail hidden inside the umbrellas, we told the client’s remarkable story through unexpected textures and an entirely new palette.”

She added: “Black Badge Cullinan Daisy is quietly confident, rich in symbolism, yet modern in execution. It also represents a different kind of Bespoke language where emotion is captured through restrained and thoughtful contrasts.”

The Black Badge Cullinan Daisy is just a one-off creation, but we expect it to carry a premium over the standard model’s £298,000 starting price, if the car were to ever go up for sale.