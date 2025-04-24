Volkswagen’s first plug-in hybrid campervan arrives on the market

Volkswagen has announced that its first plug-in hybrid campervan will soon be available to buy in the UK.

The California eHybrid 4Motion, which starts from £71,295, blends together a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 19.7kWh battery which can deliver up to 54 miles of electric-only running from a full charge. Volkswagen says that the powertrain still enables the California to tow up to 1,600kg, too.

Certain models come with a summer kitchen setup

As with the regular California, you’ll find a series of trim levels available. However, all get two sliding doors for easier entry and exit, along with a mini kitchen and a variety of USB-C charging ports to help keep devices topped up. Plus, a camper parking heater and fuel-powered auxiliary heater on all models help keep things as comfortable as possible when at the campsite.

Inside, both front seats swivel to create a lounge-like area while a fold-out black awning can help with alfresco dining.

Higher-specification Coast versions feature an electric pop-up roof – over the standard manually operated version on the entry-level van – while top-spec Ocean models benefit from a full ‘summer kitchen’ with outside folding table. These models also have power latching sliding doors.

The camper has lots of space inside and swivelling front seats

As with the standard California, the eHybrid features Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro infotainment system, as well as a multifunction steering wheel and mobile phone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new California eHybrid can be configured now ahead of orders opening on April 24.