Porsche’s 911 Spirit 70 brings modern technology with 1970s style

Porsche has revealed a limited-edition version of the iconic 911 GTS Cabriolet with the Spirit 70.

The Spirit 70 pays homage to Porsche from the 1970s and early 1980s. It’s the third exclusive model that harks back to the company’s heritage, following on from the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition in 2020 and the 911 Sport Classic from 2022.

The car’s exterior features Olive Neo Green paintwork, grey-gold coloured alloy wheels, a black soft top roof, black gloss stripes across the bonnet and ‘70’ side graphics, which is a nod to the firm’s racing start number.

Inside, there is black and Olive Neo coloured fabric upholstery, a 12.65-inch analogue display with white pointers, a digital rev counter and green dials.

Under the bonnet, the car features the same 3.6-litre flat-six boxer engine mated to an electric motor found in the standard 911 GTS Cabriolet. It produces 533 bhp and 610Nm of torque.

Alexander Fabig, vice president of individualisation and classic, said: “The limited-edition collector’s items are particularly desirable for our customers worldwide. The first two models in the Heritage Design strategy have brought back the lifestyle of past decades and generated a great deal of enthusiasm. We are delighted with this success and are now proud to present the third, highly exclusive model.”

The 911 Spirit 70 is available to order now with prices starting at £187,700. Just 1,500 examples of the car will be produced worldwide, and expected deliveries are due to commence at the beginning of July this year.