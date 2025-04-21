The electric vehicles here to fend off their Chinese competitors

The UK car market has seen a flood of new electric vehicles come over from China.

Their lower price tags, higher equipment levels and impressive battery technology make them a tempting proposition.

However, there are several EVs on the market that deliver impressive performance, provide good electric ranges and are priced competitively.

These cars all come with decent practicality, look great and are much easier to live with than you might think.

Here is our list of EVs that can hold their own next to the Chinese opposition.

Hyundai Inster



The Inster is Hyundai’s smallest EV. (Hyundai)

The fun and funky Hyundai Inster has just gone on sale here in the UK, and it should sell very well.

Its cute and cuddly styling, along with Hyundai’s excellent reputation for build quality and reliability, gives this little car one up on the Chinese-made alternatives.

Inside, there is lots of space, with foldable front and rear seats and the boxy shape means that there shouldn’t be any issues with headroom.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of a 42kWh or a larger 49kWh battery pack that Hyundai claims can travel up to 229 miles on a single charge.

But, best of all, the Inster starts from just £23,495, making it represent excellent value for money.

Renault 5



The Renault 5 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated cars of the moment. (Renault)

The return of the Renault 5 has been an instant hit and it’s not hard to see why.

The exterior design is completely unique while the interior feels bright and airy with lots of sustainable materials used throughout.

To drive, the car feels nimble and agile, while the acceleration is smooth and responsive, all to make the car hark back to the original model from the 1970s.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of 40kWh or a larger 52kWh unit that can travel up to a claimed 252 miles.

But what really makes the R5 stand out is how much it costs. Prices start at £22,995, making it one of the cheapest EVs on sale today.

BMW iX



The iX is BMW’s electric SUV. (BMW)

At the opposite end of the EV market is the BMW iX, which is a large premium SUV.

The car recently received a mid-life facelift, featuring an updated front nose, M Sport trim levels and improved electric range.

Out on the road, the car handles very well for such a large car, with limited body roll and instant acceleration. It’s also very well refined and the cabin is insulated from any wind and road noise.

It’s also very practical with loads of rear head and legroom, as well lots of cubby holes dotted about the place.

BMW claims that the 94.8kWh battery pack with dual electric motors can bring 374 miles on a single charge, compared to 340 miles from the old model.

The larger 109.1kWh unit can do a claimed 426 miles, making it one of the best-in-class when it comes to range.

Skoda Enyaq



The Enyaq is one of the best family electric SUVs. (Skoda)

Skoda’s safe and sensible Enyaq has recently been updated to make an already good car even better.

The Enyaq is the firm’s largest EV and features a choice of 59kWh or larger 77kWh battery packs. The former can achieve a claimed 268 miles, while the latter can manage up to 359 miles.

It’s very practical and features lots of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features such as an in-built ice scraper, umbrellas in the front doors and a parking ticket holder on the windscreen.

The car is very comfortable to drive, with the suspension doing a good job of soaking up lumps and bumps, making it the ideal family car.

Kia EV3



The EV3 starts at £32,995. (Kia)

Kia is on a roll with its EV lineup and the EV3 is the latest offering.

It comes with a 55kWh or a long-range range 78kWh battery pack that the manufacturer claims can travel up to 375 miles between trips to the plug.

The EV3 is very practical with loads of interior space and there is lots of standard equipment, too.

Prices start at £32,995, making the EV3 competitively priced against the competition from China.

Also, with all cars coming with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, it gives the buyer total peace of mind.

Renault Scenic



The Renault Scenic is a great all round car. (Renault)

One of the best electric SUVs on the market is the Renault Scenic.

To drive, the car is very relaxing with a smooth power delivery and with the car’s optional Solarbay panoramic glass sunroof, it’s a light and airy place to be.

In terms of practicality, there is loads of space inside for occupants and their luggage, and the dashboard design is very stylish with physical buttons for the climate control.

Under the bonnet, the Scenic comes with a 60kWh or a larger 87kWh battery pack that Renault claims can travel up to 379 miles.

Tesla Model 3



The Model 3 is one of the world’s best-selling EVs. (Tesla)

The Tesla Model 3 is not just a popular EV, but it’s one of the most popular cars in the world right now.

It recently received some updates to help keep the car looking fresh, with a new nose and updated interior.

Powering the car, there is a choice of 57kWh or a larger 75kWh battery pack with dual electric motors that give a claimed 421 miles, making it one of the best cars around for electric ranges.

The interior is very minimalist, but that makes it simple, as well as the boot capacity stands at 425 litres, with an additional 88 litres of space under the frunk, making the car very practical.