Genesis goes off-road with the X Gran Equator Concept

Genesis has revealed its first rugged off-roader with the X Gran Equator Concept.

Hyundai’s premium sub-brand is taking on the Land Rover Defender with this new rough and ready model.

The exterior design features a long bonnet, a sweeping c-pillar design, 24-inch wheels, extended wheel arches and a split-folding tailgate. Meanwhile, the front features two-line headlights that wrap around the bonnet and flow into the front wings.

The interior features swivel front seats and four-circular dials on the dashboard. (Genesis)

Inside, the interior is just as striking with a four-circular display cluster on the centre of the dashboard – which the manufacturer claims has been ‘inspired by the dials of vintage cameras’. Other features include swiveling front seats, physical shortcut buttons above the centre console and two luggage strap bags which replace the traditional glove compartment.

Genesis hasn’t revealed what powertrain the X Gran Equator will come with at this stage.

The exterior features a split-folding tailgate and extended wheel arches. (Genesis)

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, said: “The X Gran Equator Concept is an exercise in harmonising contrasts – it combines elegance and ruggedness, and the spirit of exploration with refined comfort. It represents the orchestration of true off-road competence and uncompromising luxury, designed to enable the discovery of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes.”

The car will be on display on the Genesis stand at this week’s New York Auto Show which runs from April 18 to April 27.

Sadly, the X Gran Equator is just a concept, with no plans to put the vehicle into production.