Sir Elton John’s Aston Martin DB7 sells at auction for £40,250

An Aston Martin DB7 formerly owned by the singer Sir Elton John has just sold at auction for £40,250.

The car soared past its original estimated price of between £23,000 and £27,000 that had been set by auction house H&H Classics.

The car in question is a 1995 example with just 14,500 miles on the clock and is finished off in British Racing Green with a light tan leather interior. A copy of the original V5 logbook along with the original warranty card in Sir Elton’s name are all included in the history file to back up its famous roots.

The car has covered just 14,500 miles. (H&H Classics)

Powered by a V12 engine, the DB7 also has a very high specification with features such as heated seats, cruise control and a stainless steel exhaust all equipped. Sir Elton also had an upgraded Alpine stereo and six-stack CD changer installed to help the ‘Rocket Man’ singer listen to music at the best possible quality.

James Mcwilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “At a time with so much global uncertainty and volatility, it’s incredibly pleasing to achieve such strong results on behalf of our trusted vendors. The sales show that demand for classics around the world remains healthy and cars with sensible estimates will achieve strong levels of interest.”

A total of almost 100 classics were sold through the auction house this month, including a 1965 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur that sold for £90,000 and a left-hand-drive 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190SL that went for £81,000. Plus, a 1970 Jaguar E-Type 4.2-litre Coupe sold for £73,600 – which rocketed past its original £50,000 and £60,000 estimate.