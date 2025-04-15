New Audi A6 saloon arrives with fresh look and greater efficiency

Audi has introduced its sixth-generation A6 model, bringing a sleeker design and a more aerodynamic setup to its popular saloon.

The exterior of the A6 gets a large front grille section framed by slim headlights, while the long wheelbase extends to give the saloon a more executive look. The handles are fitted flush, too, which helps to improve the car’s aerodynamic efficiency further. One of the most notable design changes is the curved rear end, which, again, has been included for the benefit of aerodynamics.

The same as the recently introduced A6 Avant, the new A6 saloon will be available with a choice of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, with mild hybrid technology being included across the range to help boost efficiency. Audi says that the A6 can also run on electric power at very slow speeds, such as when driving in traffic or around town.

The rear end of the car is designed for aerodynamic efficiency

The German brand has also improved the sound insulation in the A6 by 30 per cent to help increase comfort levels, with ‘more tightly sealed windows’ making this saloon quieter at speed. In addition, all tyres over 19 inches in size get ‘noise absorbers’ to reduce road noise.

The A6 can also be equipped with all-wheel steering, which allows the rear wheels to turn in the opposite direction to the fronts at slow speeds, effectively shortening the wheelbase and allowing the car to make tighter turns in the process. At greater speeds, the wheels move in the same direction for improved stability.

The new A6 is available with up to three interior screens

Inside, the A6 benefits from the same widescreen infotainment system that has been debuted on the estate version, with a third display available ahead of the passenger.

The new A6 will be available to order later on this month, with first deliveries expected this summer.