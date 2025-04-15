Choice of cars with manual gearbox sinks by 57% since 2015 – survey

Drivers have just 82 models to choose from if they’re looking for a car with a manual gearbox, new data has discovered.

It represents a decline from 192 models available in 2015, with the number of manual gearbox cars from the UK’s top manufacturers falling steadily each year since. Today, manuals account for only 29 per cent of new model offerings, according to data from automotive marketplace CarGurus.

CarGurus also spoke to 2,000 drivers about their preferences for analogue and technological features in cars.

It found that 35 per cent of those aged over 65 were most likely to miss manual gearboxes, compared to 26 per cent aged between 18 and 24. Whereas, 22 per cent of people would miss having three pedals aged between 25 and 34.

Chris Knapman, CarGurus UK editorial director, said: “With an increasing number of new cars being fully electric, and the market’s general push to larger and more premium vehicles, it is no great surprise to see the decline of the manual gearbox continuing in the 12 months since we last conducted this study. Increasingly, an automatic gearbox is no longer a luxury that buyers must pay extra for, but an expected standard feature.”

He added: “There is some good news for those who do still value the additional layer of interaction that comes with a manual gearbox, however. Drivers can still buy a new car with a truly great gear-change like the Honda Civic Type R and Mazda MX-5. Or, of course, they can look to the used market, where manuals are in plentiful supply.”

Furthermore, the survey found that car manufacturers such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Tesla and Volvo no longer sell cars with manual gearboxes.