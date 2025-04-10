Renault Megane and Scenic E-Tech receive updates for 2025

Renault has announced that the Megane and Scenic E-Tech models have received updates for 2025.

Both cars are now available with a sportier esprit Alpine trim level which consists of 20-inch alloy wheels, six-way electric front sport seats with a massaging function, esprit Alpine badging and blue carpets.

The cars also come with one-pedal driving as standard, which allows for regenerative braking to kick in when the driver releases the accelerator pedal – all aimed at improving efficiency and putting power back into the battery.

The Scenic is one of the best electric SUVs on the market. (Renault)

Additionally, the models now come with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, enabling electronic appliances up to 230V – such as laptops or coffee machines – to be plugged in using the car’s battery.

Also, both models are now compatible with the firm’s ‘Plug and Charge’ feature. This enables the driver to simply plug the vehicle into a public charger and the device will automatically recognise the car, authorise the payment and start the charging process immediately. Compatible chargers can be found through the My Renault app and in the vehicles’ infotainment display.

Renault has also dropped the prices for both cars, with the Megane E-Tech now starting from £32,495 – compared to £33,995. The Scenic E-Tech now comes in at £37,195, compared to £37,495.

Order books for the updated Megane and Scenic E-Tech range will open at the end of April, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.