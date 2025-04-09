UK Drive: Is the Skoda Elroq an ideal EV for families?

What is it?

New Skoda lettering features on the nose of the car





Meet the Elroq – the electric car Skoda insists is perfect for families. It’s a mid-sized, Ford Focus-sized model that has a range of around 265 miles.

What’s new?

The Elroq has been designed for families





It sits under the larger – and we’d argue more family-friendly – Enyaq, and offers silent electric driving at a relatively affordable price point. The Elroq starts at £34,450.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Elroq can charge at speeds of up to 165kW





Remember these ranges will be drastically affected by the weather, your driving style and how many Pampers you’ve packed into the boot. Our test car had the 63kWh battery and could hit 60mph in around eight seconds, a top speed of 99mph and had 201bhp. At 80 per cent charged it was showing 158 miles of range left. It is capable of charging at speeds up to 165kW which is handy for fast charging on the go.

What’s it like to drive?

The Elroq is available with a number of battery options





It feels incredibly solid, too, not firm in a crashing suspension sort of way, but in a built-to-last sense. Skoda’s really do go on for years, as many taxis around the world prove.

How does it look?

The Elroq feels sturdy on the move





There’s some bold paint colours to choose from, including a washed-out green, that actually suits the car very well indeed and the new front end looks striking on the road.

What’s it like inside?

The interior has lots of storage options





With two baby seats in the back, our teenage daughter was squashed in the middle and, up front, it wasn’t much better. The centre tunnel is needlessly chunky and encroaches on the driver and passenger’s leg space and, if you’re tall, there’s not much legroom left at all. In fact, it all felt a little too cramped.

What’s the spec like?

Handy netting provides storage for the charging cables





Standard equipment includes a handy rear-view camera, remote air conditioning – so you can cool or heat the car from inside your house – and blind spot detection. Skodas notoriously come with plenty of extras to make your life a little easier too, and the Elroq is packed with them.

Verdict

As much as Skoda insists this is a family-friendly electric car, we find it hard to agree. Even if you’ve got fewer dependents than us, you’d still struggle to fit a pram or pushchair in the boot with the stuff you’ll need for a weekend away.

Factor in the woeful public charging infrastructure in the UK and you might find a family holiday takes a stressful turn. However, if you’re looking for an EV from a reliable manufacturer, packed with useful extras and smart looks, the Elroq could be for you. Just make sure you try its bigger brother first before splashing out.