Smart’s #5 Brabus brings high level of performance and dynamic looks

Smart has released a new high-performance version of its new #5 electric SUV.

The #5 Brabus brings a dual electric motor setup which delivers up to 637bhp. As a result, this compact SUV can manage 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds – faster than many petrol-powered supercars.

The #5 has an equally speedy charging speed, too, with a limit of 400kW allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take 18 minutes. With a full charge, the Brabus should deliver up to 335 miles of range from its 100kWh battery.

Smart is continuing to build high-performance Brabus EVs

As with previous Brabus Smart models, the #5 incorporates a number of performance design touches, such as 21-inch monoblock alloy wheels, red brake calipers and chunkier bumpers at the front and rear.

Dirk Adelmann, CEO smart Europe: “The smart #5 BRABUS is the new flagship of our still young all-electric product portfolio. This vehicle embodies our vision of electric performance and redefines what customers can expect from an electric SUV with powerful dynamics, top connectivity features and the finest interior craftsmanship for an unmatched driving experience.”

There’s lots of Alcantara inside

Smart says that the new performance electric vehicle also gets a dedicated ‘Brabus’ driving mode, which introduces simulated engine sounds for a more exciting experience behind the wheel. Inside, the #6 gets sport seats trimmed in microfibre, as well as an Alcantara steering wheel with an illuminated Brabus badge. All versions get a panoramic roof and a full interior ambient lighting package.

It’s expected that future details – along with full pricing – for the Smart #5 Brabus will be announced soon.