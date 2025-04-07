UK Drive: The Mercedes EQE 350+ brings efficiency to the fore

What is it?

The EQE 350+ offers a huge amount of range





That’s where the EQE looks to change things. It’s a sleek, aerodynamic saloon designed to get the very most from the energy its batteries have stored up. We’ve been trying it out in ultra-long-distance 350+ specification.

What’s new?

Large wheels come on all models





Inside, the EQE still gets all of the latest Mercedes tech, from a super-large central screen to cutting-edge assistance systems that should help to keep things on the straight and narrow. Usefully, however, Mercedes has included some quick-fire ways to turn these off should you need. The speed limit warning, for instance, can be deactivated by a press of a handy logo at the top right-hand side of the main screen.

What’s under the bonnet?

The EQE can accept a quick rate of charge





Performance-wise, the single rear motor produces 288bhp and enables a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 130mph. A top-whack charging speed of 170kW means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 30 minutes, though this charge speed is slightly behind rivals – the Ioniq 6 can charge at speeds of up to 350kW, for example.

What’s it like to drive?

The EQE is great for long-distance trips





The performance is brisk enough – and there’s decent acceleration there should you push the throttle a little harder – but it’s the EQE’s quiet refinement and decent high-speed ride which shines through. In fact, these attributes make it feel more like a classic saloon car and, when coupled with the decent range, makes this a car which would no doubt suit high-mileage motorway drivers well. The low-speed ride leans more on the firm side of things, mind you.

How does it look?

The EQE rides comfortably





The EQE’s look, of course, follows closely to that of the larger EQS and both have a near-pebble-like aesthetic to them. A little plain? Perhaps. But it certainly plays a big role in making this car as efficient as can be.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is quite screen-heavy





However, space is good, and the front seats are comfortably padded with plenty of adjustment available. The 430-litre boot is spacious enough for most occasions, too, and you can extend it to 895 litres by folding down the rear seats. It’s slightly less than the 470 litres you’ll get from BMW’s i4, however.

What’s the spec like?

Turbine-style air vents are a neat touch





You can step up through the specifications and add more equipment but, in truth, the EQE feels best at this lower price point. Even here, you’re getting more than enough equipment to keep things interesting but without bumping the car’s price up too high.

Verdict

The EQE is the kind of long-legged electric vehicle that puts range anxiety to one side. With good equipment levels and a decent level of space, the EQE manages to deliver the kind of experience that you’d expect from a traditional petrol or diesel saloon, but with the added bonus of an electric powertrain underneath.

While expensive, the EQE delivers in a broad number of areas which makes it an excellent standard-bearer for the move towards electric vehicles.