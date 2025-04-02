Volkswagen adds to Multivan and Caddy Cargo range with new eHybrid versions

Volkswagen has bolstered the number of powertrains available with its Multivan and Caddy Cargo models with a new plug-in hybrid setup.

Badged ‘eHybrid’, the new Multivan version gains a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to a 19.7kWh battery. As a result of the electrification, the eHybrid Multivan can achieve up to 57.2 miles of electric-only running from a full charge. All versions get alloy wheels as standard alongside air conditioning, a digital screen ahead of the driver and sliding doors on the left and right with power latching.

An upgraded ‘Style’ trim brings 17-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, three-zone climate control and heated front seats, along with other features.

The new Caddy Cargo also gains an eHybrid system

Thankfully, practicality remains unaffected as the Multivan eHybrid still retains a seven-seater layout with 469 litres of boot space.

The smaller Caddy Cargo has also been made available with the eHybrid setup, which in this instance also uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine connected to an electric motor and battery. The Caddy retains its practical credentials, too, bringing a payload of up to 740kg and a maximum load length of 2,150mm.

Entry-level Commerce-grade Caddy models get 16-inch steel wheels, a 10.4-inch infotainment system and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as six lashing rings in the load compartment for easier transportation of larger items. Commerce Plus, meanwhile, adds in upgraded ergoComfort seats and body-coloured bumpers while Commerce Pro includes a 10.4-inch infotainment system, power folding exterior mirrors and parking sensors at the front and rear.

Prices for the new Caddy Cargo eHybrid start from £28,435, while the Multivan eHybrid comes in from £45,465. Both are available to order now.