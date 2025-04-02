Omoda 9 SUV goes on sale priced from £44,990

Omoda has revealed that its new 9 SUV has gone on sale priced from £44,990.

Omoda is a new Chinese firm that is owned by the car manufacturing giant, Chery. The 9 will be the company’s third model offering in its product range here in the UK.

Under the bonnet, there is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated with an electric motor and 34.46kWh battery pack. In terms of performance, it produces 449bhp and 700Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 4.7 seconds. Also, Omoda claims the car runs up to 93 miles on electric power and that its CO2 emissions are as low as 40g/km.

The interior features physical swivel climate control dials. (Omoda)

The exterior design features brand-specific lettering on the bonnet, an LED daytime running light strip, LED rear light bar and flush door handles.

Inside, there is a digital driver’s display and an infotainment screen that measures 24.6 inches. You’ll also find physical swivel dials for the climate control alongside touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel and a large centre storage bin.

The standard plug-in hybrid powertrain has a claimed electric range of up to 93 miles. (Omoda)

Victor Zhang, UK country director at Omoda UK, said: “The Omoda 9 is an important step forward for us, and it is representative of what modern living should be – beautifully designed, intelligently engineered and with technology that is actually usable. The difference is, this isn’t a house – it’s all found within a car!”

The Omoda 9 comes with lots of standard equipment such as a four-wheel-drive system, a 14-speaker premium Sony audio system, heated and ventilated front and rear outer seats and a sunroof.

Furthermore, it comes as standard with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, plus an eight-year warranty for the battery, too.

Order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence in June of this year.