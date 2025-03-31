Kia updates in-car software with AI voice assistant and video streaming

Kia has released a new over-the-air update that will add several features to the infotainment systems of many of its cars.

One of the key new introductions is an artificial intelligence (AI) voice control system, which Kia says will enable ‘natural and conversational voice control’, with drivers able to speak to the vehicle as a way of adjusting certain settings. For instance, they could say ‘I’m cold’ and the car will automatically increase the interior temperature.

In addition, the voice assistant service can be used to adjust the volume of whatever media is being played within the car.

The new EV3 is getting a variety of updates (Kia)

An enhanced electric vehicle route planner is also included in the roll-out, helping to make plugging in easier. With the planner, drivers can adjust the target state of charge for their final destination or charging station, allowing better control over battery states.

Pablo Martínez Masip, vice president product & marketing at Kia Europe and COO at Kia Connect, said: “We are very excited to bring the Kia AI assistant into our vehicles, as this highly capable voice assistant engages with drivers and passengers in a natural, conversational way, to easily plan trips, find entertainment, and much more,”

“This is a great example of how an award-winning connected vehicle can be made even better through a software update.”

A number of specific updates are coming to Kia’s electric EV3, too. These include entertainment packages which allow occupants to view streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, as well as YouTube. Many of these services are paid-for additions which can be accessed via the car’s main infotainment system.

Kia vehicles from model-year 2022 onwards can access the over-the-air update, with wireless technology used to download the latest software.