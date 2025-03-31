Jeep’s European boss says a ‘stable political approach’ is needed for greener transportation

Having a ‘stable political approach’ towards the future of transport could be the key that unlocks the transition towards electric vehicles.

That’s according to Jeep’s European boss, Fabio Catone, who expressed his opinions on how governments should help to make the transition towards a cleaner and greener future for transportation.

The UK government has put in place a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, while the ban on the sale of new hybrids has been pushed back to 2035. After that, only electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles will be allowed to be sold through dealerships.

Speaking at the international launch of the new Jeep Avenger 4xe hybrid SUV, Catone told the PA News Agency: “In general, I think we need to have a stable political approach. We need stability to help us go into the direction in which allows us and our customers to make the right decision for the future of electromobility, with petrol, hybrid and battery-electric models.”

Catone also said that Jeep’s product range – such as the new Avenger 4xe – will keep hybrid power for the time being. When asked what he wants for Jeep’s customers, Catone said: “I think, in general, the company is scouting multiple solutions, but for the Avenger as we look over the b-SUV segment, we think that a more affordable solution is good. At the moment, we will keep the new Avenger 4xe as a hybrid only.”

He added: “In short terms, we will keep a flexible strategy when it comes to powertrains. To evolve in the product range for Jeep we try to respect what the client wants.”

The Avenger 4xe is a four-wheel-drive version of the popular crossover. (Jeep)

Jeep’s current electric lineup consists of just the standard Avenger SUV, however, it does plan to introduce more EV models into the future with a new Compass SUV to be revealed later this year.