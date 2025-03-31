Alfa Romeo reveals new ‘Intensa’ trim across its model lineup

Alfa Romeo has revealed that its range of cars has received a new special edition trim called ‘Intensa’.

The Intensa trim is a celebration of the Italian firm’s heritage and will be available on the Junior Elettrica, Guilia, Stelvio and Tonale models.

All cars come with two-tone light gold diamond-cut alloy wheels, Alcantara or leather upholstery with tan stitching, embossed ‘Intensa’ logos on the seats and an upgraded dashboard finished in a choice of either Alcantara or leather.

Standard equipment includes a premium Harmon Kardon sound system, Adaptive Cruise Control and keyless entry.

All Intensa models will feature gold accents. (Alfa Romeo)

Every model comes with its own unique styling. The Junior Elettrica, for instance, features a gloss black body kit and Alcantara door cards and centre console, while the ‘Ibrida’ petrol-electric model will receive the Intensa treatment later this year. Also, the Tonale SUV includes 20-inch wheels and black brake calipers.

Meanwhile, the Guilia saloon and Stelvio SUV models both come with the Italian flag on their door mirror caps and active suspension to improve ride comfort. Plus, both cars come with leather dashboard and door cards.

Prices start at £38,905 for the Junior Elettrica and rise to £59,800 for the Stelvio Turbo. Order books are open now, with expected deliveries to commence next month.