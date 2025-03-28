What cars are destined to become future classics?

Classic cars are appreciated all over the globe for their heritage, pedigree and nostalgia.

If you love cars, there is no doubt you may have considered investing in the classic car market.

However, there are more modern vehicles out there that might fall into the classic status in years to come.

So, with that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of all the nearly guaranteed modern future classics.

Honda S2000



The S2000 is an iconic two-seater sports car. (Honda)

Back in 1999, the S2000 was the Japanese firm’s 50th birthday present to itself.

It features a two-seater layout, a rear-wheel-drive setup and a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that uses Honda’s famous VTEC variable valve timing to ensure the ultimate driving experience.

A six-speed manual gearbox and lightweight body make the S2000 one of the most driver-focused machines on the road.

Prices are on the up with a higher mileage car still fetching around £18,000. Low-mileage examples are rising closer towards the £30,000 mark.

Toyota GR Yaris



The GR Yaris is already seen as a classic. (Toyota)

A rally homologation special for the road is Toyota’s GR Yaris, which has been a huge success for those who love driving.

It comes with a 1.6-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine, a bespoke four-wheel-drive system, lightweight aluminium panels and a carbon fibre roof to keep the weight down.

The GR Yaris has already made a name for itself and has been regarded as a classic due to its amazing driving experience, rallying heritage and ‘world rally championship’ plaque located on the centre console.

Prices remain strong with clean examples on 30,000 miles priced from £30,000 – almost the same when new.

Alpine A110



The A110 is a light and agile mid-engined sports car. (Alpine)

A small, light and agile sports car that is reminiscent of the old Alpine A110 from the 1970s.

This baby Alpine is due to be replaced by an electric successor towards the end of this year, making the combustion variant the last of its kind.

A rear-wheel-drive, mid-engined sports car with very precise and accurate steering, a lightweight body and retro styling makes this the ideal weekend toy.

Prices vary, but if you want a 2019 example with less than 20,000 miles on the clock, prices are still holding at around £30,000 to £35,000.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N



The Ioniq 5 N is a game-changer when it comes to EVs. (Hyundai)

The only electric car on this list is Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N which has completely ripped up the rulebook when it comes to EVs.

A practical, good looking and supercar-killing 607bhp hatchback that has a unique character like no other car on the road.

Furthermore, it comes as standard with an 84kWh battery pack and dual electric motors that Hyundai claim, can take the car up to 278 miles on a single charge.

But the best part is the driving experience, where the synthetic engine sound makes you believe you’re driving a combustion vehicle. The steering is quick and responsive, loads of grip and the car can corner completely flat.

Prices have dropped to around £55,000, which is a lot for a Hyundai, but the initial impression this car has made for EVs will certainly benefit its residual values in years to come.

Lexus LC



The LC is the last Lexus V8 coupe. (Lexus)

The last Lexus V8 is the LC coupe, which is a good looking, comfortable and well-equipped grand-tourer, overshadowed by its German competitors.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find a 5.0-litre V8 that develops 470bhp and 540Nm of torque.

Plus, because it’s a Lexus, it comes with great build quality and some of the best materials used for a car’s interior.

Prices still remain strong with cars covering over 50,000 miles up for £43,000, with lower mileage examples priced between £50,000 and £60,000.

Ford Fiesta ST MK7 (2013 – 2017)



The ST200 was the Fiesta MK7’s last hurrah. (Ford)

If you’re a hot hatchback lover, then it’s likely that you’ll already see the seventh generation Ford Fiesta ST as a future classic.

It comes with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 179bhp. That’s not class-leading, but its well set up chassis, fine handling and lightweight body make the car an absolute blast on a country road.

Towards the end of production, Ford sold a special edition variant called the ST200, which got bespoke grey paintwork, two-tone alloy wheels and 200bhp. Production was capped at just over 1000 units, making this model even more desirable.

There were three trim levels including standard ST, ST-2 and ST-3. The ST-2 is the best of the bunch as it gets DAB radio, 17-inch alloy wheels and half leather Recaro seats.

Prices are relatively affordable with ST-2 cars with under 50,000 miles on the clock priced at £8,000 to £12,000 – depending on condition and history.

If you can try and find an ST200, look to spend around £14,000, however, prices could start to escalate in years to come, as the Fiesta ST is a car enthusiast’s dream.

Renault Clio 182 Trophy



The Clio 182 Trophy is a track-focused hot hatch. (Renault)

If you want a hot hatchback that can hold its own on the race track, then the RenaultSport Clio 182 Trophy should be at the top of your list.

Just 500 of these cars were produced, making them very rare. They feature a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 180bhp in a car with a kerbweight of just 1,080kg.

It also features Recaro bucket sports seats and racing dampers for its suspension, which makes it one of the finest handling small cars around.

Prices are rising, with clean examples now fetching as much as £15,000 to £20,000, showing that these cars are already hitting the classic car status.