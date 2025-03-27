First Drive: The MGS5 brings a fresh look and more technology

What is it?

There’s a large lightbar at the rear





But the time has come for the ZS EV to have a thorough overhaul. While the regular, petrol-powered ZS was replaced by a new car last year, the electric version has soldiered on for a few months longer.

This then, is that car’s replacement – and in the process, MG has seen fit to give it a new name altogether. Why? Because, unlike the last model, this one has very little in common with the regular petrol-powered ZS.

What’s new?

MG is one of the UK’s leading EV suppliers

New name, new platform (sort of), new look: pretty much nothing on the MGS5 will be familiar to previous ZS EV customers.That’s not without good reason, mind. The old car – although still very popular – was getting on a bit, and other Chinese rivals were starting to snap at MG’s heels.

It’s grown more than a few inches too. MG says this is a rival for B-segment SUVs like the Vauxhall Mokka and Ford Puma, but it’s actually longer and wider than the Nissan Qashqai – a car from the next size up.

What’s under the bonnet?

MG currently has a wide variety of EV offerings





There’s a choice of two battery and electric motor combos: a smaller 49kWh battery and 167bhp motor, or a ‘long range’ 64kWh battery with a 227bhp motor.

The more powerful of the two (which we’re driving) manages 0-60 in a shade over six seconds, which feels pretty sprightly in a car like this. Even the lower powered version hits the same figure in eight seconds, so that’s no slouch either.

MG quotes a range of 211 miles for the smaller battery, and either 298 or 288 miles for the larger one – depending on which trim level you choose. That’s a shade more than the equivalently priced Skoda Elroq or Kia EV3 – though both of those cars offer larger, 77kWh batteries for an additional cost.

What’s it like to drive?

There’s more than enough performance for most drivers





Unlike some of its rivals, the S5 EV handles its instantaneous power and torque with at least a modicum of grace. While a Vauxhall Mokka-e or Honda e:Ny1 will happily spin up its front wheels if you prod too generously on the accelerator, MG seems to have dialled out this sort of problem. Being rear-wheel-drive certainly helps, of course.

The handling is pretty neat too: there are slightly more fun EVs to drive, but for a compact SUV it’s not half bad. Less good is the ride comfort: the S5 EV tending to crash into lumps and bumps a bit more than we’d like.

It is at least supremely quiet – very little road or wind noise makes its way into the MG’s interior, so there’s no doubt the S5 would make a great companion on longer journeys.

How does it look?

The MGS5 brings a fresh new look





There’s still plenty of MG DNA in there, of course. The S5’s front end is a softer, more rounded evolution of the MG4’s: doing away with any form of grille whatsoever. MG has separated out the headlight and daytime running lights for this car, mind – a trick you also see on other SUVs like the Nissan Juke and Hyundai Kona.

There are two choices of alloy wheel design: 17-inch ones for SE models, and an 18-inch for the top-spec Trophy. Surprisingly small by today’s standards, but that should mean replacement tyres are a bit cheaper than on some of its 20-inch riding rivals.

What’s it like inside?

There’s a good level of material quality inside





Everything you touch and feel feels pretty solid, perhaps more so than rivals costing considerably more.

There’s not a hard or scratchy piece of plastic in sight, and it’s a relief to see a suede-effect material on the centre console rather than the typical ‘piano black’ fingerprint nightmare.

Having listened to customer feedback, MG has also realised that physical buttons and controls are still in demand – so specifically for European versions of this car, it’s added in a row of dials and switches for controlling the temperature and fan speed. For anyone that’s tried (and failed) to do this via a touch screen while driving, this will come as no small relief.

Boot space is also impressive: while it can’t quite match a Kia EV3 or Skoda Elroq for capacity, it’s still considerably larger than a Mokka-e or Peugeot E-2008, and is going to be more than enough for the average small family’s needs.

What’s the spec like?

The large central screen is packed with features





There’s just two trim levels, and not a lot of toys separate the two. SE models are hardly lacking, but top-spec Trophy cars get some choice luxuries bundled in.

Both cars get a 12.8-inch touch screen fitted with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and surprisingly MG has bundled in its own sat nav too. Trophy models add internet connectivity, along with Spotify, YouTube and TikTok built in – though what you’d do with the latter we’re not quite sure.

There is one glaring omission though: a heat pump, which isn’t even available as an option. That means the MG’s driving range will suffer in winter as you crank up the heater.

Prices range from £28,495 for the SE model with a standard range battery, all the way to £33,495 for the Trophy long range. That means it undercuts cars like the Skoda Elroq by a useful few thousand pounds – though that gap lessens for the higher spec Trophy trim.

Verdict

If nothing else, the MGS5 EV represents a significant upgrade from the old ZS EV. Owners of the previous car will find lots to like about the new model – even though it’s almost unrecognisable, both inside and out.

But there’s lots for new customers to the MG brand too. While the ZS EV sold mainly on price, the S5 EV now has a few more tricks up its sleeve – not least its plush and spacious interior.

There are rivals that do things better – ride comfort for one – but a few niggles aside, there’s no getting away from how much of a bargain the MGS5 EV represents.