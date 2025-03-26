Updated Genesis Electrified GV70 arrives in the UK priced from £65,915

Genesis has given its Electrified GV70 a mid-life facelift, adding further specifications and equipment.

Priced from £65,915, the electric SUV now brings a choice of three trim levels, having previously only been available with one. Pure, Dynamic and Luxury specifications all bring different levels of equipment to the battery-powered SUV, which is capable of a range of up to 284 miles.

Entry-level Pure cars get a power-assisted tailgate, wireless device charging and heated front seats as standard, as well as fingerprint recognition which allows the driver to quickly access their own car setup via a press of a pad.

Dynamic – priced at £70,715 – adds in 20-inch wheels, a blindspot view monitor and head-up display, as well as remote smart parking assist and parking collision avoidance assist technology.

Finally, Luxury – priced from £74,915 – brings an electric panoramic sunroof, active road noise cancelling and ventilated front seats. The rear seats gain heating, too, bringing extra levels of comfort to those sitting in the back of the car. Genesis says that all of these features were only previously available as optional extras, too.

The GV70 has a range of just over 280 miles

Jonny Miller, brand director for Genesis Motor UK, said: “The facelift version of the Electrified GV70 kicks off our move to refresh our entire electric vehicle line up for 2025. Expanding the Electrified GV70 line-up to three trims means we can now encompass a wider remit of customer convenience and boutique trim possibilities.”

Buyers can also tweak and change the specification of their GV70 through a variety of ‘packs’. A vehicle-to-load pack, for example, means that drivers can use the car’s electric supply to power domestic devices, while a ‘Serenity Pack’ includes a UVC sterilisation box and an air aroma diffuser.

The new Electricfied GV70 is available to order now.