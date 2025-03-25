Hyundai’s new ‘Insteroid’ concept will bring racing game styling

Hyundai has teased us with a few images of its new concept car with the Insteroid.

The Insteroid will be based on the firm’s new Inster compact EV, which rivals the Fiat 500e and BYD Dolphin.

The manufacturer claims that the Insteroid’s design has ‘racing game-inspired’ styling with 21-inch wheels, a large rear roof spoiler and lower diffuser, as well as air vents featured in the wheel arches. Also, the car utilises the same ‘Pixel’ LED light designs as in the Inster production car as well as featuring circular rear LED tail lights.

The exterior features 21-inch wheels and a large roof spoiler. (Hyundai)

Images of the car’s interior are yet to be revealed at this stage, however the car could receive a similar cabin to the regular Inster with a high driving position, wood-effect trim, physical climate control buttons and flat-folding front and rear seats. Also, thanks to a boxy design, the Insteroid should provide plenty of space for occupants.

Details of the car’s powertrain have not been revealed yet, but the standard Inster comes with either a 42kWh or a 49kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of up to 229 miles on a single charge. It’s likely that the Insteriod will adopt the standard car’s larger battery pack and will have a boost in power.

The car’s name is a combination of ‘Inster’ and ‘Steroid’, which the manufacturer claims the car reflects the ‘funky, youthful and muscular’ nature built up from the regular car.

The Insteroid will be unveiled to the public next month, however, it’s uncertain at this stage whether the car will go into production.