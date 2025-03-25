Audi A5 e-hybrid gains 67 mile electric range

Audi has revealed that its new A5 saloon and Avant models will now be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Called ‘e-hybrid’, the new models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor that develops a total of 295bhp. Additionally, the car boasts a 25.9kWh battery pack, which the firm claims can allow the car to travel up to 67 miles on electric power.

In terms of performance, the car can do 0-60mph in 5.7 seconds and will go onto a top speed of 155mph. Meanwhile, its efficiency stands with CO2 emissions as low as 46 to 60g/km. Plus, Audi claims that the car can achieve a combined 141.1mpg or 40.5 to 43.5mpg without using the electrified assistance.

All models feature Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system for added traction and grip in all weather conditions.

Geoffrey Bouquot, member of the board of management for technical development at Audi, said: “The increased electric range of our new plug-in hybrids enables our customers to cover the majority of their daily journeys using only electric power. Our hybrid technology combines the best of both worlds and provides a high degree of flexibility for everyday life. And with the new technology designation ‘e-hybrid’, this is now also recognisable at first glance.”

Prices start at £48,950 and rise to £60,520. Order books open on May 7 with expected deliveries to commence in mid June of this year.