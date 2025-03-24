These are some of the most reliable cars on sale today

Modern cars are more complex than ever, thanks to electrified powertrains and greater on-board safety technology.

Buying a car is one of the most expensive purchases you’ll ever make, so the last thing you would want is for your new set of wheels to constantly go wrong, or leave you stranded at the side of the road.

But plenty of cars on the market have proven to be very tough and dependable vehicles for everyday living.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most reliable cars on sale today.

Kia Picanto

(Kia)





The latest model has just been given a facelift with a new front end and redesigned tailgate.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of frugal 1.0-litre and 1.25-litre petrol engines. All models come with features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four electric windows and a digital driver’s display.

It comes in a practical five-door body style, and has decent interior space for a city car while all Picantos come with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard.

Mazda CX-5

(Mazda)





The current version is still a handsome-looking car with lots of interior space and on-board equipment levels.

It’s also good to drive with fine handling and limited body roll around the corners, making the whole setup feel a lot sportier compared to other SUVs.

As standard, the CX-5 comes with a three-year or 60,000-mile warranty giving owners complete peace of mind.

Toyota Yaris

Hybrids offer low running costs with the ease of driving a petrol or diesel vehicle. (Toyota)





Under the bonnet, there is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor with a choice of either 114bhp or 129bhp power outputs.

The Yaris is good to drive, comes with lots of standard equipment and looks great out on the road.

It’s also very efficient with low CO2 emissions, with Toyota claiming it can achieve up to 69mpg on the combined cycle.

All Yaris’ come as standard with a three-year or 60,000-mile manufacturer warranty, however, if you continue to service the car at a Toyota dealer, the firm’s Relax Scheme means the warranty can be extended for an extra 12 months until the vehicle is 10 years old or hits 100,000 miles.

Lexus RX

(Lexus)





The latest version comes with a choice of a regular hybrid or a plug-in variant, helping reduce emissions and boosting its economy.

There is loads of space inside and the fit and finish of its cabin materials is one of the best in its class.

It may be on the pricey side starting at £62,940, but there is no doubt that the RX is one the most luxurious and comfortable SUVs around. Plus, with CO2 emissions as low as 26g/km for the PHEV variant, it shouldn’t be too hard on your wallet, either.

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is only available as a hybrid. (Toyota)





It comes as standard with a hybrid powertrain, or there is the option of a plug-in variant.

The RAV4 was the trailblazer for SUVs when it was first introduced back in the early 1990s.

Now in its fifth generation, this latest model is bigger and packed with some of the latest technology.

To drive, it’s not the most engaging out on the road with the tall body feeling a little bit out of its depth when turning into a corner hard, but if you want a car that is quiet and comfortable then look no further.

Also, just like with any other new Toyota, the RAV4 comes with the firm’s Relax Scheme warranty, too.