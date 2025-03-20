UK Drive: Can a subtle facelift take the Vauxhall Mokka to the top of the class?

What is it?

(Vauxhall)

Small crossovers are all the rage in the car market as they offer raised driving positions, while being affordable to buy and run.

Vauxhall’s offering is the Mokka, which has gained a reputation for being a bit dull, but very popular in this segment.

The Mokka is a rarity as the current second generation car is smaller than the original model it replaced in 2021. But, now the car has received some updates to make it better than before.

What’s new?

(Vauxhall)

The changes are subtle with a redesigned front grille that features Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ nostril, a couple of fresh paint schemes, a redesigned front bumper and headlights.

Inside, there is a new steering wheel and infotainment screen which now incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, there is a new 10-inch digital driver’s display, too.

But, apart from those changes, everything else about the car remains the same as before.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Vauxhall)

The Mokka is available in petrol, hybrid and electric power.

But, we’re driving the hybrid which comes with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance that generates 162bhp and 230Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dispatched in 8.2 seconds and the car will run out of steam at 129mph.

Standard petrol models include the same 1.2-litre three cylinder unit without the electrified assistance, and there is an electric version that comes fitted with a 54kWh battery pack, which Vauxhall claims the car can travel up to 249 miles on a single charge.

What’s it like to drive?

(Vauxhall)

The Mokka is not a car that will get your heart rate pumping. Instead, it’s been set up to focus more towards getting you to your destination in an easy and simple manner.

All of the controls are very light and easy to use on the move, while the car turns into a corner rather well with little body lean from the chassis.

However, the firm ride makes it rather uncomfortable on longer trips and the vague steering doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence in the car at higher speeds, either.

The hybrid powertrain is rather clunky between transitioning from petrol to electric power and the automatic gearbox is hesitant and slow to respond.

How does it look?

(Vauxhall)

The looks certainly are one of the Mokka’s stronger points with its compact dimensions and short overhangs.

This latest model doesn’t stand out from being radically different over the old car, but it still is a handsome looking crossover with its gloss black wheel arch mouldings and sloping c-pillar design.

The car we’ve been driving comes with a two-tone roof and diamond-cut alloy wheels which gives a more premium look.

At the back, there is model-specific lettering and further gloss black trim on the lower bumper, while the rear light designs follow into the tailgate.

What’s it like inside?

(Vauxhall)

Our test car features a mixture of gloss black trim and a metal effect on the dashboard – giving the cabin a more premium feel.

Thankfully, Vauxhall has kept physical buttons for the climate control and on the steering wheel, which just makes everything easier to use on the move.

Space in the back is good too, with a lot of head and legroom for over average sized adults, and there are two deep rear pockets on the back of the front seats.

However, boot space is on the small side, offering just 350 litres or 1,105 litres with the rear seats folded – which is over 100 litres less than what you get on a Ford Puma. It’s made even worse in the electric version with just 310 or 1,060 litres of space.

Another problem is that the interior itself lacks any handy storage features. The glove box is tiny, the cup holders are below an average size and the centre armrest cubby hole is not great, either. Thankfully, you do get decent sized door bins in the front and back of the car.

What’s the spec like?

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall keeps it simple, offering the car in three trim levels.

The entry-level Design starts at £25,105 and includes LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and cruise control.

The mid-level GS comes in at £26,305, adding a black roof, privacy glass, 18-inch alloy wheels and ambient lighting.

We’re driving the flagship Ultimate priced at £28,555 and boasts heated front seats and steering wheel, power folding door mirrors, adaptive cruise control and a massaging driver’s seat.

However, if you want the electric version, you’ll have to fork out extra with the range starting from £33,245 and rising to £38,095.

Verdict

The Mokka is never going to set the world alight when it comes to excitement.

This facelifted car hasn’t really moved the game on with its driving characteristics. Also, the electric variant is still rather expensive to buy, making it not look like great value for money compared to the combustion variants.

However, the Mokka’s attractive styling, large interior space, competitively priced petrol and hybrid models means it will certainly continue to be a popular choice among small families.