Peugeot unveils motorsport-inspired Expert Sport van

Peugeot has revealed a new addition to the Expert van range with the motorsport-inspired ‘Sport’ variant.

The exterior features upgrades such as a body kit, side skirts, a front spoiler, a rear spoiler, 18-inch alloy wheels and ‘Sport’ livery that runs down the side profile.

Inside, there is leather upholstery with ‘Sport’ logos embossed into the seats and the material itself is scratch proof, acid, alkali and tear-resistant.

Under the bonnet, diesel or electric power is available. The former is a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit with 182bhp and comes fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The latter features a 75kWh battery pack and electric motor that produces 138bhp and 270Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims the van can travel up to 209 miles on a single charge and can be topped up at speeds of 100kW from a DC rapid charger, enabling a zero to 80 per cent charge to be completed in 45 minutes.

There is a choice of body styles including a panel van or a crew van with glass side windows and rear seats, making it more practical for families.

Prices start at £42,765, excluding VAT and rise to £51,015, excluding VAT and after the plug-in van grant (PIVG). Order books open on April 1 with deliveries to commence later this year.