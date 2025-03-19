Long-term report: Settling in nicely with the updated Nissan Qashqai

Well, March is here and spring has sprung – and almost as if to mark the move to a new season, we’ve had a change of Nissan long-term loan car.

Our luxurious, all-electric Ariya has been replaced by a smart, new(ish) Qashqai. Not just any Qashqai, mind you – OW24KLU is an N-Design model, a variant that’s only been on sale for a few months.

The Qashqai is of course, Nissan’s comfortable and practical family crossover credited with creating a whole new segment of the automotive marketplace.

At the back, there are a pair of fresh taillights. (PA)

It’s been around for almost 20 years but its desirability shows no sign of waning – largely because the designers and engineers working for the manufacturer in the UK are constantly striving to keep it ahead of the game and at the top of buyers’ shopping lists.

In fact, the Qashqai was given a comprehensive refresh last year with Nissan claiming its new styling exudes a ‘‘sharp and modern dynamism’’.

The new N-Design grade was conceived to appeal to customers who like their mode of transport to be particularly bold, and boasts a number of unique aesthetic touches. On the exterior, the lower body portions below the doors and wheel arches are body-coloured, and the 20-inch alloy wheels feature a new design, which deliver added on-road presence.

The new front grille has a floating-effect design. (PA)

There are several other design features that really make the car stand out, but perhaps I can concentrate on just a couple. Firstly, a mention for the glass panoramic roof which (when not decorated by the local avian population) helps create a striking impression from the outside, with the effect equally stunning if you’re inside the vehicle.

This Qashqai has even acted as a mobile observatory in recent weeks as a particular mate of mine has a keen interest in astronomy and interesting planetary line-ups have been visible in the night skies.

There is a decent amount of passenger space inside. (PA)

Secondly, the front grille of the Qashqai now consists of dozens of high-gloss, three dimensional comma-shaped elements. Cleverly, they appear to float in the space between the lip of the bonnet and the numberplate holder. Very cool. And our car has a magnetic blue two-tone paint job (an optional extra at £745) which makes it very easy on the eye.

So what’s life like inside? Well, the Qashqai has always been a comfortable car to drive and that very much remains the case. It’s the tech where Nissan have moved the game on.

The refreshed Qashqai is the first vehicle in Nissan’s European range with Google built-in as part of the NissanConnect infotainment system.

The new N-Design trim looks great in the blue paintwork. (PA)

It comes with Google Maps as standard, and, once signed-in with a personal Google Account, drivers can access their favourite locations and points of interest. This means there’s no need to connect a mobile phone for up-to-date road and route information. Over-the-air updates ensure the map information is always current.

If there is a drawback here, and it’s a small one, the map is slightly distracting simply because the level of detail makes it fascinating to look at. There’s a golf course near me and every individual bunker is visible! I even thought I saw my mate Jeff looking for his ball in the rough the other day. Very impressive technology.

So far, the car has had a pretty busy time with us, although not particularly glamorous. The spacious boot has been put to good use as I’ve tackled a few springtime jobs in the garage and garden. With a couple of trips to the tip completed, we’ve had a bit of a spruce-up at home and are ready for the warmer days ahead.

The Qashqai is due its first service in the next week or so too, just to check everything is A-OK as the car approaches the 10,000-mile mark. Nothing I’ve experienced so far suggests there are any issues whatsoever, but watch this space.