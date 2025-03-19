BYD’s ‘Super e-platform’ battery technology can add 250 miles of range in five minutes

BYD has revealed new battery technology that can add 250 miles of range in five minutes.

The Chinese firm’s ‘Super e-platform’ features new electric motors and a battery pack which is compatible with 1,000-volt technology – allowing for one mile of range to be added every second when charging.

Also, BYD has developed its own liquid-cooled DC rapid chargers, which will be capable of charging at speeds of up to 1,360kW, and plans to build 4,000 charging stations across China. However, it has not confirmed whether it will install any of these charging units in the UK.

The Seal is BYD’s four-door saloon to rival the Tesla Model 3. (BYD)

Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of the BYD Group, said: “To completely eliminate users’ charging anxiety, our goal is to make EV charging as fast as refuelling a gasoline car – achieving ‘oil-electric parity’ in charging speed.”

In terms of performance, BYD says that the electric motor has increased power to 777bhp and vehicles equipped with the technology will go onto a top speed of 186mph.

BYD’s range of EVs in the UK consists of the Dolphin, Atto 3, Seal and the upcoming Atto 2 and Sealion 7 SUVs.

The Super e-platform technology has been showcased on the firm’s Han L saloon and Tang L SUV – both of which are not available in the UK. And, BYD has not been revealed whether the technology will make it onto UK models at this stage.