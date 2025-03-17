Police investigate damage to cars at Tesla dealership

Around 20 vehicles have been damaged at a Tesla dealership in Belfast.

Most of the cars had their wing mirrors broken, while some had their windows smashed and others sustained bodywork dents.

Police received a report on Sunday about the incident at the dealership in the Boucher Road area of south Belfast.

Cars on the forecourt of the Tesla dealership on the Boucher Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

A PSNI statement on Monday morning said: “The damage is believed to have occurred at some point in the last 24 hours.

“Approximately 20 vehicles have been targeted. Most have had their wing mirrors knocked off, while others have also had windows smashed or received dents to the bodywork.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.